Mumbai Concert Tragedy: 28-Year-Old Dies During Live Music Event At NSCI Worli Dome; Investigation Underway

Mumbai: In a tragic incident, a 28-year-old man died under suspicious circumstances during a live music concert at NSCI Worli Dome.

According to an IANS report, the deceased, identified as Vrishabh Mahendra Gangurde, was accompanied by his friend. Preliminary information by the Mumbai police stated that he allegedly consumed excessive alcohol during the event, due to which he and his female friend fell ill.

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Though the condition of the woman is stable, Vrishabh's condition worsened, and he tragically passed away. Currently, in this case, the police have not confirmed the exact cause of death, and an investigation is underway. On June 6, The Outworld by Klangkuenstler concert was held at the venue. However, it is not known if the incident occurred during that particular event.

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Meanwhile, visuals shared by IANS also showed security tightened at the NSCI Dome. Police personnel have been deployed, and strict surveillance is in place as the investigation into the incident is underway.

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Meanwhile, this incident comes months after two MBA students allegedly died following a suspected ecstasy overdose after attending the '999999999 Techno Concert' at the NESCO Centre in Goregaon East on April 11.

The case led to an extensive investigation into the alleged supply and consumption of narcotic substances at the event. So far, police have arrested 12 accused, including alleged drug suppliers, students, a security guard, NESCO-linked staff members and an event organiser. According to the latest update from police, the forensic report in the NESCO case is still awaited, and the investigation is ongoing.

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