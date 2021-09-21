Mumbai: Compounders, students held for practicing as doctors

The police have arrested two compounders and a woman for allegedly practicing as doctors for the last couple of years. All the accused have studied till Class XII and have no medical degrees, said police. The three have been identified as Bharat Mhaske, 46, Neelam Sitaram Pasi, 38, and Suraj Ramjee Saroj, 23.

Crime branch officials said they received a tip-off about fake doctors working in Ghatkopar area. With the help of BMC health officials, they conducted simultaneous raids at three different clinics.

After cross-verification, their certificates were found to be fake. Consequently, those posing as doctors were arrested for impersonation, cheating and forgery, along with relevant sections of the Maharashtra Medical Council Act.

During the investigation, Saroj and Mhaske claimed they had studied till Class XII and previously worked as compounders under doctors, while Pasi claimed that she is a BAMS student. The police are verifying her claims.

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 04:10 AM IST