Mumbai: Compound wall collapses in Ghatkopar, results in chaos

In a level 1 house collapse, at Ghatkopar on Saturday, a part of the compound wall of a residential building fell causing chaos among the residents.

The incident took place around 1pm at Bldg.No. 42, Rajashri Orchid, Sahakar Market, Ghatkopar (E).

According to locals, the compound wall of the residential building fell inside the foundation pit of the adjacent building which was undergoing construction resulting to chaos among the residents as they feared that the residential building is in danger and would also get affected.

“No injuries were reported and the residents were evacuated immediately. They have been informed to stay away from the building until further notice,” said a BMC official.

“A team of structural engineers will be called to inspect the building and give an approval before the residents can occupy the flats again,” said local ex-corporator Rakhi Jhadav.

“No injuries were reported, however the falling of then compound wall caused some panic among the citizens,” she added.

Agencies including the Mumbai Fire Brigade, Police, and Ward staff were mobilised at the spot.