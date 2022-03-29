Mumbai: Complaint filed against govt-run college for environmental damage

A police complaint has been filed against the government-run Ismail Yusuf college in Jogeshwari east and its contractor allegedly damaging roots of trees while carrying construction of a wall.

According to a BMC officer, the action was taken after receiving a complaint about the act. "After conducting an inquiry, we came to know that the PWD department was constructing a wall inside the college premises. Therefore, the management should have taken precaution. Hence, we have registered a complaint at Jogeshwari police station, which was later turned into non-cognisable (NC) offence against college and the contractor"

While Garden department superintendent Jitendra Pardeshi said, It's the responsibility of citizens to protect the environment. If someone is trying to cut or damage trees action will be initiated against that person.”

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 11:42 PM IST