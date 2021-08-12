Mumbai: Company providing driver for hire services lodges complaint against similar looking website

Mumbai: A company that is into providing drivers for hire services has lodged a criminal company against an unknown person for allegedly creating a similar looking website which according to the company is causing status and financial loss to it. The company in their complaint has alleged that the fraudster has also used details of their company in the website. Mahim police has registered a case in the matter and launched a probe.

According to the police, the complainant in the case works as a Senior Manager with a company which is into business of providing drivers for hire and have their office situated at Mahim. In order to smooth functioning the company had created a website in 2015.

"In his complaint, the victim stated that if someone who wish to hire a driver, would visit the website of their company and would contact on the number provided on the website and book for a driver for a slot convenient to the customer or would post their requirement on the website. The company's call centre would then contact the drivers working for the company and would notify them about the booking through a mobile application. The nearest driver on the location would then reach the location of the customer," said a police officer.

He added, "The complainant in his FIR has alleged that the company came across a website which had similar looking name of their company and the said website also has same details of their company. As per the complainant, not only this is causing financial loss to the company but customers are also giving reviews on their website about service, because of the similar looking website's operations. A criminal offence has been registered in the matter on Monday."

The police has registered a case against unknown person under sections 43A (Compensation for failure to protect data), 43B (downloads, copies or extracts any data, computer data base or information from such computer, computer system or computer network including information or data held or stored in any removable storage medium) and 66 (Computer related offences) of the Information Technology Act.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 06:34 PM IST