Mumbai: Commuter Frustration Mounts As Viral Video Reveals Overcrowding Chaos On Dombivali-Bound AC Local

Image From The Video Showing Overcrowding Chaos On Dombivali-Bound AC Local | X Of @s_r_khandelwal

A video capturing the chaotic scene at Mulund station, where a Dombivali bound AC Local was unable to accommodate numerous passengers due to severe overcrowding, has gone viral, amassing over 33,000 views within just three hours of its posting.

The footage, shared on X by user @s_r_khandelwal on October 8, highlights the ongoing struggles commuters face during peak hours on Mumbai's suburban rail network.

The video reveals a train packed beyond capacity, with many passengers unable to board as the doors struggled to close. Frequent commuters have expressed their frustration, noting that this issue has persisted, particularly affecting the punctuality of both AC and non-AC trains in the area.

Situation of Dombivali AC Local shot by me from Mulund. This is the condition of AC trains. Imagine the situation in Non AC. More than 50% commuters without AC ticket. People not even allowing doors to be shut properly which is worsening the delay! @Central_Railway pic.twitter.com/vMKcSNAuAu — Mumbai Nowcast (@s_r_khandelwal) October 8, 2024

"Due to overcrowding, the doors were not shut properly, causing delays that ripple across the entire schedule," commented one commuter. The situation raises significant concerns as many passengers travel without proper AC tickets, compounding the issue of overcrowding.

Reaction Of Commuters

In response to the viral post, user @chavanvilas21 directed criticism towards the Ministry of Railways, demanding stricter ticket checks and actionable solutions. "It's time to show some courage and implement changes that can actually improve the situation," the user stated, echoing a sentiment shared by many.

Another commuter remarked, "This happens every day at 8:59 AM on the fast train from Dombivali," further emphasizing the need for urgent action to alleviate the chronic overcrowding.

As the debate continues on social media, the pressing need for improvements in the suburban rail system is clearer than ever. Commuters are calling for immediate measures to enhance the travel experience and ensure safety on the railways.