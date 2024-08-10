 Mumbai: Commission Penalises Mahim Restaurant For Unlawful Service Charge; Orders Refund Of ₹75 Plus Interest
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Commission Penalises Mahim Restaurant For Unlawful Service Charge; Orders Refund Of ₹75 Plus Interest

Mumbai: Commission Penalises Mahim Restaurant For Unlawful Service Charge; Orders Refund Of ₹75 Plus Interest

The restaurant has been ordered to refund the service charge of Rs 75, along with interest at the rate of 6% from 2019, to the customer, Ridhina Nagwekar. Additionally, the commission has directed the restaurant to pay to Nagwekar Rs 2,000 for mental agony and Rs 3,000 towards litigation costs.

Pranali LotlikarUpdated: Saturday, August 10, 2024, 02:11 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Commission Penalises Mahim Restaurant For Unlawful Service Charge; Orders Refund Of ₹75 Plus Interest | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Central Mumbai District Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission has penalized a Mahim-based South Indian restaurant, Thangabali, for unlawfully charging a service fee to a customer in 2021.

The restaurant has been ordered to refund the service charge of Rs 75, along with interest at the rate of 6% from 2019, to the customer, Ridhina Nagwekar. Additionally, the commission has directed the restaurant to pay to Nagwekar Rs 2,000 for mental agony and Rs 3,000 towards litigation costs.

FPJ Shorts
Independence Day 2024: CM Eknath Shinde Launches 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign At Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan To Boost Patriotism
Independence Day 2024: CM Eknath Shinde Launches 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign At Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan To Boost Patriotism
Thane: 24-Year-Old Man Arrested After Dog Falls From 5th Floor, Causing Death Of 5-Year-Old Girl In Mumbra; VIDEO
Thane: 24-Year-Old Man Arrested After Dog Falls From 5th Floor, Causing Death Of 5-Year-Old Girl In Mumbra; VIDEO
Thane: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Uddhav Thackeray To Address Grand Rally At Gadkari Rangayatan On August 10 As Part Of ‘Bhagwa Week’ Campaign
Thane: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Uddhav Thackeray To Address Grand Rally At Gadkari Rangayatan On August 10 As Part Of ‘Bhagwa Week’ Campaign
Mumbai: Commission Penalises Mahim Restaurant For Unlawful Service Charge; Orders Refund Of ₹75 Plus Interest
Mumbai: Commission Penalises Mahim Restaurant For Unlawful Service Charge; Orders Refund Of ₹75 Plus Interest

The incident took place on January 30, 2021, when Nagwekar, a resident of Prabhadevi, visited Thangabali restaurant on Kataria Marg, to enjoy South Indian cuisine. Upon receiving her bill, which totaled Rs 1,393, she noticed that Rs 75 had been added as "service charge".

Nagwekar raised the issue with the restaurant manager, arguing that service charge is optional and should only be paid at the customer's discretion. Despite her objections, the manager insisted on the payment.

Feeling compelled to pay the charge, Nagwekar subsequently issued a legal notice to the restaurant management, accusing it of unfair trade practice. When the management failed to respond, she approached the consumer commission and filed a complaint in 2022.

In its defence, the management claimed that it had never forced Nagwekar to pay the service charge and asserted that the issue was fabricated to defame the establishment. However, the commission, after reviewing the evidence, found that the restaurant had indeed included the service charge in violation of multiple court directives, which prohibit the compulsory inclusion of such charges.

Read Also
Mumbai: Commission Reprimands Insurance Company For Rejecting Claim In Medical Emergency Abortion...
article-image

The commission stated, "The restaurant's inclusion of service charge on the bill, despite clear instructions from higher courts to desist, is evidence enough of their fault. The display of the additional taxes and service charge on the menu card also constitutes an unfair trade practice."

While the order specifies that interest should be paid from 2019, it is noted that Nagwekar's visit to the restaurant occurred in 2021.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Independence Day 2024: CM Eknath Shinde Launches 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign At Mumbai's August...

Independence Day 2024: CM Eknath Shinde Launches 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign At Mumbai's August...

Thane: 24-Year-Old Man Arrested After Dog Falls From 5th Floor, Causing Death Of 5-Year-Old Girl In...

Thane: 24-Year-Old Man Arrested After Dog Falls From 5th Floor, Causing Death Of 5-Year-Old Girl In...

Thane: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Uddhav Thackeray To Address Grand Rally At Gadkari Rangayatan On...

Thane: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Uddhav Thackeray To Address Grand Rally At Gadkari Rangayatan On...

Mumbai: Commission Penalises Mahim Restaurant For Unlawful Service Charge; Orders Refund Of ₹75...

Mumbai: Commission Penalises Mahim Restaurant For Unlawful Service Charge; Orders Refund Of ₹75...

Mumbai: Bajaj Finance Under GST Scrutiny For Alleged ₹341 Crore Tax Evasion On Loan Processing...

Mumbai: Bajaj Finance Under GST Scrutiny For Alleged ₹341 Crore Tax Evasion On Loan Processing...