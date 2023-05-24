Mumbai: Commission orders ₹32.4 lakh compensation with 12% interest for unreceived flat

representational pic

The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed that a Santacruz resident be paid ₹32.4 lakh with 12% interest for a flat that she never received. The amount will have to be paid within three months, failing which an interest of 18% will be levied. The commission stated that as the amount is not sufficient for a flat to be bought, the buyer deserves compensation. It gave an additional compensation of ₹3.5 lakh to be paid in three months, else 12% interest will be levied.

The order was passed on the complaint of Rajashree Pradip Naik against Amrit C Purohit and Rita C Purohit, directors of M/s R Purohit Space Developers Pvt Ltd.

Booking and Payment Details

In 2014, Naik and her father decided to purchase a flat and came to know of Purohit's 'Raj Tulip' project in Kharghar through an advertisement. They went to the office of the developer and booked a flat by paying ₹50,000 through cheque. They were assured possession by Diwali of 2016, so around ₹2.9 lakh was transferred. When the complainant sought execution of agreement, they were asked to pay the balance consideration amount (₹32.4 lakh). While Purohit acknowledged receiving the money, it didn't execute the agreement.

Delay and Communication Issues

Naik's father passed away in October 2016. She informed the developer about legal heir details and sought the flat by Diwali that year. She came to know of the delay of two years in July 2017 and wanted to meet the developer. After many follow-ups when the meeting actually happened, Purohit offered to refund the money with 18% interest as the permissions were not in place beyond certain floors.

During the hearing at the commission, Purohit denied promising possession by Diwali 2016 and stated there was no agreement nor a commitment to refund money with interest. The commission said that Naik had paid full consideration and given proof that was not disputed.

Commission's Findings and Ruling

The commission further stated that there are no averments made in the written version as to why the developers failed to complete the project or why they withheld the amount for more than eight years. "It is obvious that there has been an escalation of price in real estate since 2015. Therefore, the complainant cannot purchase the flat even if the entire amount is refunded to the complainant in the same area. Therefore, the complainant has suffered hardships and mental agony and is entitled to compensation as well as costs of the litigation," ruled the commission.

