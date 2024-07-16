Mumbai College Sparks Outcry with Dress Code Ban On Religious Attire; Students Divided, Legal Battle Looms

Representative Image | PTI

Mumbai: As Acharya Marathe College in Chembur continues to prohibit naqab, hijab, and burqa on the campus, the female Muslim students who wear this customary attire are chartering varied courses.

Following the Bombay High Court (HC) order upholding the college’s right to enforce a dress code, several students, including men, have left the college for other institutes. Among those still there, some have started taking off their coverings in the classrooms, while nine others who had moved HC against the restrictions are barred from classes.

About The Controversy

The college caused controversy in May after it introduced a ‘dress code’ for all undergraduates students, requiring them to only wear ‘formal’ and ‘decent’ clothes. Specifically forbidden are religious attire including hijab, naqab, burqa, stole, and cap. The diktat was challenged as “discriminatory and infringing on religious and personal freedoms”.

After a favourable order from the court on June 26, the college started evicting from classrooms not only those donning religious attire, but also those wearing torn and printed jeans and t-shirts. While the college refuses to relent, the petitioners are considering appealing before the Supreme Court. Even as they evaluate the implications, including the considerable cost, they make it a point to come to the college daily. They go to the college, get themselves pictured in front of the gate, and return home.

“We need to show that we intend to study here,” said one of them. However, a few others are choosing other colleges to avoid loss of education, without having to compromise on religion.

Students On The Hijab Row

Nisha Ansari, a second-year BSc student, said that she has applied for a leaving certificate. “I can’t bring myself to remove my naqab and burqa. Religion is important for me and I can’t lose my identity,” she said, adding, “I just hope to find a college that would allow me to wear them.” Inayatullah Shah, a third-year BCom student, also switched colleges after being asked to remove his skullcap."

“I usually wear kurta, pajamas, and a cap. I tried explaining to college authorities that it’s a cultural dress, not a religious one. There’s a logical fallacy in what they are saying – there’s no correlation between clothes and academics. Education is all about hard and smart work, not about what you wear,” he said.

A considerable number of students have reluctantly fallen in line. A third-year science student, who earlier wore burqa, now attends without it. The staff wouldn’t even let her cover her head with a dupatta (shawl).

“I now just sit in a corner of the classroom and keep to myself,” she said.

Meanwhile, the college has softened towards other clothing items, as it now allows students to wear ‘plain’ jeans.

“The security lets us in if we have plain jeans on, but the printed ones are still not allowed,” said Samir Choudhary, a third-year BCom student.