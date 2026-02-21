Mumbai Coastal Road Project: Nepean Sea Road Access Link Stuck As PWD Clearance Remains Pending

Mumbai Coastal Road Project | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 21: The proposal to construct an access road connecting Nepean Sea Road to the Mumbai Coastal Road Project (MCRP) is still awaiting clearance from the Public Works Department (PWD), according to an official reply received by local residents from civic authorities. The request, submitted by the local residents in April last year, remains pending despite its importance.

Residents flag traffic congestion

After last year’s launch of the first phase of the MCRP from Marine Drive to the Worli end of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, residents of Breach Candy reported increasing traffic congestion to authorities. Yet, no relief has been provided so far.

Nigum Lakhani, a resident living opposite the coastal road interchange, wrote to the Prime Minister's Office in August 2025, highlighting that their demand for an additional exit from Nepean Sea Road was being repeatedly delayed, “pushed from one table to another.”

BMC writes to PWD and MSRDC

After seven months, he finally received a reply from the BMC administration. The response stated that the Municipal Commissioner had written on December 26, 2025, to the Additional Chief Secretary, PWD, requesting the handover of a 10.5 m-wide land strip from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) to the Coastal Road Department.

"This land is required to construct an access road along Embassy Apartments within the MSRDC plot at Nepean Sea Road. The proposed road will allow exit from the Coastal Road to Nepean Sea Road and public access to the green space/promenade developed under the Coastal Road Project. However, no response has been received to date from the Additional Chief Secretary (PWD) or the VC & MD, MSRDC regarding this request,” the reply stated.

Earlier plans and finalised design

The reply noted that early plans had proposed an entry and exit near Priyadarshini Park, where the coastal road tunnel from beneath Malabar Hill would connect to Nepean Sea Road via reclaimed land.

As the project progressed, seven alternative designs were reviewed by the consultant and submitted to the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority.

Based on technical recommendations, Option 7 was finalised, providing interchanges only at Amarsons Garden, Haji Ali and Worli from Bhulabhai Desai Marg, serving key areas including Kalbadevi, Girgaon, Bhuleshwar, Malabar Hill and Kemps Corner.

