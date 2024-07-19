FPJ 96th Anniversary: Mumbai Coastal Road Project Nears Completion, Redefining Urban Connectivity

Mumbai Coastal Road |

As Mumbai Coastal Road project approaches completion, it emerges as a transformative force along the western seafront, promising to redefine daily commutes. With concurrent infrastructure advancements, it is set to significantly shorten travel times between the iconic Marine Drive and Bandra, ushering in a new era of urban connectivity.

Despite being hailed as an engineering marvel, the project has faced numerous challenges over the past four years in its journey to realization. From daily wage workers to engineers, a diverse array of individuals have contributed their efforts to bring this project to fruition.

In 2011, former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan proposed a coastal road instead of spending on an expensive sea link to the city. However, the project has faced staunch opposition from various fronts. Experts cautioned that such infrastructure could potentially disrupt tidal circulation, adding to the contentious debate surrounding the project’s environmental footprint.

It has been highlighted that the construction of the road carries a substantial risk of causing irreversible damage to marine ecosystems and could worsen coastal erosion. Furthermore, the local fishing community strongly opposed the project. In response to their concerns, the civic body agreed to increase the width of the proposed navigation span for their boats.

After overcoming initial challenges, construction of the 10.58-km Coastal Road from Princess Street Flyover at Marine Drive to the Worli-end of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL) commenced in October 2018. Larsen & Toubro and the Hindustan Construction Company and Hyundai Development Company joint venture were awarded the contract for this ambitious project.

The project faced its toughest challenge in connecting the Coastal Road and the BWSL. The initial girder launch, spanning 136 meters, was delayed in April due to adverse weather conditions. Despite these setbacks, engineers successfully stabilized a 25,000-metric-tonne barge amidst challenging sea conditions, swiftly installing a massive 2,000-tonne ‘bowstring arch’ by 3:25 AM on April 26.

Another significant milestone was achieved on May 15 with the launch of a 143-meter girder weighing 2,400 metric tonnes. The ambitious endeavor to construct India’s largest bowstring arch girder began in October 2023, leveraging prefabricated parts manufactured in Ambala, Haryana, and assembled at Mazgaon Dock in Nhava Port, Navi Mumbai. Despite ongoing challenges, engineers managed to stabilize the 25,000 metric ton barge and successfully install both girders.

Finally, the northbound carriageway between Worli and Marine Drive opened for traffic on March 11, 2024 followed by the 6.25 km stretch between Marine Drive and Lotus Junction at Haji Ali on June 10, and from Haji Ali to Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Road in Worli on July 11.

“It’s a proud moment to witness the nearing completion of this project during my tenure. With work in full swing, we anticipate linking the South arm of the Coastal Road with BWSL by August 15, and completing the remaining work by October. The construction company handling the Coastal Road has performed exceptionally well. They successfully resolved the leakage issue in the tunnel, which remained unaffected even during recent heavy rainfall,” says Bhushan Gagrani / Municipal commissioner. Commuters are rejoicing as well.

Kumar Verma, Director at Biztory Solutions, frequently commutes from the suburbs to Nariman Point. "The coastal road has been a game-changer. Traveling from the suburbs to the city has become remarkably convenient and time-saving. I can now drive from home without worrying about traffic," he shares.

The taxi drivers are rejoicing as well. “People often assume traffic means more business for us,” laments Rajendra Singh, a kaali-peeli taxi driver. “But it’s exhausting for both drivers and passengers when delays occur. Thanks to the coastal road, I can now transport passengers from Worli to Marine Drive in just a few minutes. This efficiency not only saves time but also boosts my earnings.”

As of now, approximately 91% of the project has been completed. The South arm of the Coastal Road is slated for connection to the BWSL by August 15, with the North side following by October-end.

Project Highlights

Project cost `13,984 crore

It comprises 4+4 lanes, a bridge on stilts, an elevated road, and twin tunnels. Interchanges at Amarsons Garden, Haji Ali, and Worli Seaface.

Ease traffic between south Mumbai and the western suburbs by cutting travel time by 70% and fuel consumption by 34%.

The travel time between Marine Drive and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link has been significantly reduced from 35- 40 minutes to just 8-10 minutes.