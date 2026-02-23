Mumbai Coastal Road Phase 2: Versova Residents Protest Tree Felling At Nana Nani Park

Versova locals gather at Nana Nani Park to oppose the cutting of trees for the Coastal Road expansion | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 23: Residents of Nana Nani Park in Versova have united in a protest against the proposed felling of several trees for Phase 2 of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project (MCRP). They have demanded that authorities identify a viable alternative site rather than destroy healthy and fully grown trees.

To escalate their concerns and make their collective voice impossible to ignore, the residents plan to attend the upcoming public hearing in K West Ward next month in full force, expressing their anger and strong resolve to protect one of Versova’s green spaces.

BMC notice triggers anger

Two weeks ago, the BMC put up notices inside the park, triggering anger among residents. “Development cannot—and must not—come at the cost of environmental destruction and the irreversible loss of crucial urban green spaces,” they asserted.

Manan Desai, a local resident, said, “So far, we have not received any positive response from the authorities, so we will continue our protest. A public hearing is scheduled at the K West office in Andheri on March 9, and we plan to attend the meeting in large numbers.”

Citizens demand alternate solution

Dhaval Shah, founder of Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens Association (LOCA), said, “The protest has been going on for a week. Residents’ only request is that the BMC work on an alternate solution so that the trees can be saved and the project is not affected.”

However, a senior official said, “The area where the park is located was previously a dump site and was later developed into a park. It had been communicated earlier that the park could be partially affected by the proposed development. While the entire park will not be impacted, a small portion may be required for an elevated road, which will be supported by pillars within the green space. We remain open to listening to the residents’ concerns and suggestions.”

137 trees likely to be affected

According to officials, a total of 137 trees are expected to be affected by the project. Of these, 89 trees are proposed to be felled, while 48 trees will be transplanted.

Impact of Coastal Road Phase 2

The 20-km Coastal Road will connect Versova to Dahisar at a cost of Rs 20,000 crore. However, the elevated stretch from the Versova interchange to Bangur Nagar is set to impact 348 trees, while 1,113 trees have been identified along the Package A alignment at the interchange.

