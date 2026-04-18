Mumbai Coastal Road North Project: Leader Of Opposition Kishori Pednekar Backs Protest Against Tree Felling At Versova’s Nana Nani Park

Leader of the Opposition Kishori Pednekar supports residents opposing tree felling at Versova’s Nana Nani Park | X - @KishoriPednekar

Mumbai, April 18, 2026: Shiv Sena (UBT) has backed local residents opposing the impact of the Mumbai Coastal Road (North) project on Nana-Nani Park at Versova. Kishori Pednekar, Leader of the Opposition, along with party corporators, visited the site on Saturday.

She demanded that all tree felling and mangrove destruction activities be immediately suspended until a comprehensive review of the project is completed.

Project details and environmental concerns

The 20-km Mumbai Coastal Road (North) project is planned to connect Versova to Dahisar at an estimated cost of ₹20,000 crore. However, the elevated stretch from the Versova interchange to Bangur Nagar is expected to affect 348 trees, while 1,113 trees have been identified along the Package A alignment at the interchange. Amid these concerns, local residents have come together to protest against the proposed tree felling for the project.

Leaders visit site, raise concerns over tree felling

Pednekar, accompanied by party senior corporators Yashodhar Phanse, former mayor Milind Vaidhya and others, visited the site to review the felling of several trees for the Coastal Road project.

"Many trees in the area are over 50 years old and qualify as heritage trees, warranting special protection under the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Tree Protection and Conservation Act, 1975. The Act mandates due process and prior approvals before any felling. This raises concerns over whether a comprehensive Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) has been properly undertaken to fully evaluate the ecological impact of the proposed action," said Pednekar.

Alternative alignment proposal highlighted

She recalled that during the public hearing held in February, a call was made for the submission of alternative proposals, following which an alternative alignment was presented. The proposed route suggests extending the coastal road by approximately 2 km northwards and providing an exit via the Shivpujan Sitapati Niwas route near Versova Beach.

"It is stated that this alignment could help protect the park and adjoining mangrove areas while still achieving the project’s objectives," she added.

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Demand for review and halt to tree cutting

Pednekar also reiterated her demand that the alternative plans be independently and objectively evaluated. She further called for the immediate suspension of all tree-felling and mangrove destruction activities until a comprehensive review of the project is completed.

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