Mumbai CNG Price Hiked By ₹1 Per Kg, New Rate At ₹90 | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) has increased the price of compressed natural gas (CNG) by ₹1 per kg in Mumbai and adjoining areas, taking the revised rate to ₹90 per kg. The new prices came into effect from midnight on October 31, 2026.

MGL attributed the price hike to rising gas procurement costs amid the Middle East crisis, reduced domestic gas allocation and increased dependence on expensive imported gas.

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