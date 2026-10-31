 Mumbai CNG Price Hiked By ₹1 Per Kg, New Rate At ₹90
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Mumbai CNG Price Hiked By ₹1 Per Kg, New Rate At ₹90

MGL has hiked CNG prices in Mumbai and adjoining areas by ₹1 per kg to ₹90, citing rising gas procurement costs and reduced domestic allocation.

Abhishek PathakUpdated: Saturday, October 31, 2026, 07:18 PM IST
Mumbai CNG Price Hiked By ₹1 Per Kg, New Rate At ₹90
Mumbai CNG Price Hiked By ₹1 Per Kg, New Rate At ₹90 | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) has increased the price of compressed natural gas (CNG) by ₹1 per kg in Mumbai and adjoining areas, taking the revised rate to ₹90 per kg. The new prices came into effect from midnight on October 31, 2026.

MGL attributed the price hike to rising gas procurement costs amid the Middle East crisis, reduced domestic gas allocation and increased dependence on expensive imported gas.

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