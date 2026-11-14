Mumbai CNG Price Hike: MGL Raises Rates By ₹1.50 Per Kg, New Price To Be ₹91.50 From Nov 15 | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) has increased Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices by ₹1.50 per kg in Mumbai and adjoining areas, taking the revised rate to ₹91.50 per kg. The new prices will come into effect from midnight on November 14, i.e. November 15, 2026.

According to MGL, the price revision has been necessitated by rising procurement costs amid the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, reduced domestic gas allocation and increased dependence on high-cost imported Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG).

The company said that the hike is aimed at partially offsetting the increase in input costs while ensuring an uninterrupted and sustainable supply of CNG to consumers.

Second CNG Price Hike In Mumbai Within 15 Days

The latest revision marks the second increase in CNG prices in Mumbai within a span of 15 days, adding to the financial burden on motorists and commuters who rely on the fuel for daily travel.

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