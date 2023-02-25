Mumbai: CNG buses to be rechecked after fire incidents | File

Mumbai: Engineers from Tata Motors will re-examine around 400 CNG buses in Mumbai following repeated incidents of fire in the past one month. The exercise will be completed within a week.

Earlier, 400 buses were withdrawn from service by the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking, leading to chaos over two days.

“After necessary clearance and written commitment and assurance of safety, the buses will be put into service,” said an officer of BEST, adding that for the convenience of passengers, nearly 300 buses from the other depot have already been shifted to the Santacruz, Dharavi, Jogeshwari and Pratiksha Nagar depot.

The passengers and the union blamed the BEST administration for dependency on wet lease buses.

BEST union leader Shashank Rao said, “BEST needs to focus on the introduction of its own buses to avoid this type of situation in future.”

“Thousands of Mumbaikars are suffering now because of fewer buses in the city,” he added.