Mumbai: CM Shinde voices support for Modi govt on opposition boycott over new parliament building inauguration | File pic

Mumbai: Speaking to the media about the opposition's boycott of the inauguration of the new parliament building, CM Eknath Shinde said on Wednesday that the progress of the country is visible to the world, and India is gaining respect globally. Expressing his support for the Modi government, Shinde stated that the development which had not occurred in the past 70 years has taken place in the last 8-9 years.

"The public is aware of everything. The 2024 Lok Sabha elections, under PM Modi's leadership, will surpass all previous records," he further added.

Nineteen opposition parties, including the Congress, Left and TMC, on Wednesday collectively announced their decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, terming it as an "undignified act" that insults the high office of the president.

Which are the 19 opposition parties boycotting the inauguration?

The Congress, Trinamool Congress, DMK, Janata Dal (United), AAP, CPI-M, CPI, SP, NCP, SS (UBT), RJD, IUML, JMM, NC, KC (M), RSP, VCK, MDMK, RLD are the signatories of the joint statement.

Event scheduled for May 28

Modi will inaugurate the new Parliament building on May 28 following an invitation by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.