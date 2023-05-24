 Mumbai: CM Shinde voices support for Modi govt on opposition boycott over new parliament building inauguration
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: CM Shinde voices support for Modi govt on opposition boycott over new parliament building inauguration

Mumbai: CM Shinde voices support for Modi govt on opposition boycott over new parliament building inauguration

Shinde stated that the development which had not occurred in the past 70 years has taken place in the last 8-9 years.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 24, 2023, 04:43 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: CM Shinde voices support for Modi govt on opposition boycott over new parliament building inauguration | File pic

Mumbai: Speaking to the media about the opposition's boycott of the inauguration of the new parliament building, CM Eknath Shinde said on Wednesday that the progress of the country is visible to the world, and India is gaining respect globally. Expressing his support for the Modi government, Shinde stated that the development which had not occurred in the past 70 years has taken place in the last 8-9 years.

"The public is aware of everything. The 2024 Lok Sabha elections, under PM Modi's leadership, will surpass all previous records," he further added.

Nineteen opposition parties, including the Congress, Left and TMC, on Wednesday collectively announced their decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, terming it as an "undignified act" that insults the high office of the president.

Which are the 19 opposition parties boycotting the inauguration?

The Congress, Trinamool Congress, DMK, Janata Dal (United), AAP, CPI-M, CPI, SP, NCP, SS (UBT), RJD, IUML, JMM, NC, KC (M), RSP, VCK, MDMK, RLD are the signatories of the joint statement.

Event scheduled for May 28

Modi will inaugurate the new Parliament building on May 28 following an invitation by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Read Also
CPI(M), AAP, TMC to boycott inauguration of new Parliament building on May 28; here's why
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: CM Shinde voices support for Modi govt on opposition boycott over new parliament building...

Mumbai: CM Shinde voices support for Modi govt on opposition boycott over new parliament building...

Suresh Dubey Murder Case: Vasai-Virar strongman Bhai Thakur, 3 others acquitted by Pune TADA court

Suresh Dubey Murder Case: Vasai-Virar strongman Bhai Thakur, 3 others acquitted by Pune TADA court

Maharashtra HSC 2023: Class 12 Results to be out tomorrow at 2 pm! Check details

Maharashtra HSC 2023: Class 12 Results to be out tomorrow at 2 pm! Check details

Navi Mumbai News: MLA Baldi demands stations on Nerul-Uran stretch be named after local villages

Navi Mumbai News: MLA Baldi demands stations on Nerul-Uran stretch be named after local villages

Navi Mumbai News: 1 held for stealing diesel from parked trucks along highways near Panvel

Navi Mumbai News: 1 held for stealing diesel from parked trucks along highways near Panvel