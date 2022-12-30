Mumbai: CM Shinde slams Uddhav Thackeray, says we are givers, not takers | File

Mumbai: Chief Minister Mr Eknath Shinde on Friday lashed out his former boss and Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray chief Mr Uddhav Thackeray and others for levering wild allegations especially after the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in June.

He warned that he and 49 legislators, who crossed over, will not tolerate further attack saying that the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena and BJP government will complete its tenure and come back to power after next assembly elections in Maharashtra.

Shinde: 'We will come back to power'

‘’New dates are announced for the collapse of the government but it has today completed six months. The Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena and BJP government, which has taken a slew of decisions for an overall development of the state, will come back to power with comfortable majority,’’ said Mr Shinde in his reply to a last day motion on law and order and insult of great men and icons moved by leader of opposition Mr Ajit Pawar and others in the state assembly.

Mr Shinde took a dig at Mr Thackeray saying that ‘’Show the Chief Minister who hasn't come out for two and a half years and get a reward.’’ He was referring to Mr Thackeray operating from home during the pandemic.

Mr Shinde said that the state government has announced a big package for Vidarbha and noted, ‘’We are givers and not takers,’’ he added. He took a swipe at Mr Thackeray saying that ‘’We are Dena Bank (givers) and not Ghent Bank (collectors or takers).

Shinde makes serious allegations against Thackeray-led govt

Mr Shinde made a serious allegation against the Thackeray led government saying that a plan was hatched to arrest him but it did not happen.

Mr Shinde said that during the Thackeray led government Rs 80 lakhs were paid to a lawyer to defend BMC after it conducted demolition of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's house.

CM blamed the MVA government for the flight of key projects including Vedanta Foxconn sayingthat during the present government the state has received investment of over Rs 70,000 crore of which Rs 44,000 crore alone is in Vidarbha region.

However, the leader of opposition Mr Ajit Pawar expressed strong displeasure over Mr Shinde’s reply saying that he has not spelt out a roadmap for the state’s development instead he devoted much of his time attacking the MVA government and the Thackeray led Shiv Sena.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Chief Minister Mr Devendra Fadnavis in the state council also claimed that the previous MVA government was acting with vengeance and harassed many. MLAs. He also made a sensational revelation that the plan was hatched to arrest him. He refuted the opposition’s charges of deteriorating law and order since the change in the government sayingthat the government has taken a decision to increase the rate of conviction.