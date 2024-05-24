Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde Holds Review Meeting At BMC Headquarters Regarding Pre-Monsoon Work

CM Eknath Shinde | Salman Ansari

Mumbai: After BJP MLA Ashish Shelar visited various nallahs of Mumbai and made allegations of poor desilting work done by the BMC this year. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde came for the rescue of the BMC administration. CM Shinde who is also chief of Urban Development department of State held a review meeting on ongoing pre-monsoon work at BMC headquarters on Friday.

CM Shinde said that BMC along with the other authorities have undertaken 'Zero Casualty' mission during the monsoon season. "Under the zero casualty mission it will be ensured to protect the life of every individual and security of his property during the monsoon season" Said CM Shinde.

During the meeting representatives of BMC, Army, Navy, Air force, NDRF, SDRF, Railway, MMRDA, MSRDC, Port trust, IMD and Mumbai Police were present. CM Shinde said desilting work is going on and direction is being given to remove the silt till the bottom of nallahs. like last year, This year too thoroughly desilting work will be done.

CM Informed that Heavy capacity pumps are set up at various waterlogging spots, rain water holding tanks are prepared to tackle the flood like situation in Mumbai. BMC is covering manholes and locks are installed on manhole leads. Mastic mixtures are being used to fill up potholes in Mumbai. CM also directed Railways, Airport, MMRDA, Port trust to clean nullahs in their premises before the monsoon. BEST Buses will be put on alert if railway services disrupt during heavy rain.

CM also directed MMRDA, MHADA, BMC to keep their transit camp ready if any incident of landslide happens. Installation of safety nets and construction of safety walls in landslide areas are also being done, said CM Shinde. The Chief Minister said that responsibilities are being fixed and the officers who will do good work will be rewarded and action will be taken to errant officers. CM directed to remove illegal hoardings from Mumbai and FIR will be registered against such hoarding companies.

CM appealed citizens to upload photos of waterlogging or any monsoon related difficulties on the mobile app so it could be resolved immediately.Police and fire brigade will take care that people should not go on the high tide spots near the sea shore. CM directed all the authorities should work together so problems can be tackled.