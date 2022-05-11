Mumbai: Cloudy weather conditions persist; possible effect of Cyclone Asani

Mumbaikars woke up to overcast skies for the second consecutive day, on Wednesday with many attributing the change in weather conditions to be the effect of Cyclone Asani.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), similar weather conditions are likely to persist for the next 3-4 days in the city.

As per reports, parts of the city may also receive some rainfall.

8 am, 11 May, असनी चक्री वादळाचा प्रभाव ...

राज्यात कोकणात, मध्य महाराष्ट्र व मराठवाडा काही भागात ढगाळ वातावरण...

मुंबई, पुणे, कोल्हापूर, सांगली..

तसेच कर्नाटका केरळ सुद्धा... pic.twitter.com/4YxM0T1UJV — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) May 11, 2022

Mumbai will bit cloudy next couple of days. Ghats region likely to get some rains, Small chance that Thane interiors could get few drops of rains. — Mumbai Weather (@IndiaWeatherMan) May 10, 2022

Cloudy weather conditions are also observed in Pune, Kolhapur, Sangli in Maharashtra.

This will provide slight relief from the rising mercury levels that were witnessed over the last few days.

Amid cyclone Asani, rain lashed parts of the Kakinada district in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday morning.

Earlier on Tuesday, Odisha Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena said that cyclone Asani is likely to reach Kakinada on the Andhra coast on Wednesday morning.

While on Tuesday, a senior Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) official said that a heavy to very heavy rainfall warning has been issued along with the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh in the wake of cyclone Asani.

Telangana's Nalgonda, Suryapet, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam and Mulugu districts are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall.

The officials had said that cyclone Asani has changed its direction and is going to touch the nearby Kakinada coast. After touching the Kakinada coast, it will come again to sea between Kakinada and Visakhapatnam.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 09:11 AM IST