Mumbai: Clerk uses signed blank cheques, dupes firm of Rs 10 lakh

Mumbai: A company clerk misappropriated funds to the tune of Rs10 lakh from his employer’s account in December last year. When the cheating was disclosed, the complainant, Rohitesh Jindal, approached Vanrai police station in January. However, a case was registered on July 11, while the accused remains at large. In August last year, Jindal, a textile firm owner, appointed Shambhu Agarwal as a clerk at his Goregaon (E) office. Jindal often travels abroad for business and keeps 3-4 signed blank cheques in his desk for urgent payments. Since, Agarwal handled the clerical work, he was in the know.

According to police sources, last year between November 25 and December 2, Jindal travelled to the UK and kept four Bank of India blank cheques in his drawer. On December 1, Jindal received an intimation from the bank, claiming Rs10 lakh was debited from his account against a cheque number 404218. As Jindal duly remembered he has not issued a cheque to anyone for such a huge amount, he immediately returned to Mumbai and approached the bank to find out more details. Jindal was shocked to realise the account in which the amount was credited belonged to Agarwal’s wife Komal.

Realising Shambhu had cheated Jindal and his company of Rs10 lakh, he approached Vanrai police and filed a written complaint. “After investigation, it was proved the funds were misappropriated from Jindal’s account, leading to Agarwal being booked for cheating. Investigations are still on while no arrests have been made so far,” said a senior inspector of the Vanrai police station. Shambhu and his wife were booked under relevant IPC sections for cheating.