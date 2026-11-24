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Cleaning construction drills can generate significantly more noise than the drilling activity itself, with sound levels exceeding the permissible residential limit by as much as 71%, according to a study conducted by non-governmental organisation Awaaz Foundation at construction sites in Mumbai.

The process, which involves workers banging or rotating drills against metal shafts to remove accumulated soil and rocks, also sends dust into the surrounding air.

What Did The Study Find?

The foundation recorded noise levels at seven construction sites across Bandra West and Khar West between May and October this year. Its findings showed that while drilling generated noise ranging from 54.8 to 79.5 decibels (dB(A)), cleaning the drills produced levels between 80.1 and 93.8 dB(A).

The permissible daytime noise limit for residential areas is 55 dB(A). The highest reading of 93.8 dB(A) was recorded during drill cleaning at a construction site on Sherley Rajan Road in Bandra West on October 8.

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The readings showed that even the lowest noise level recorded during drill cleaning, at 80.1 dB(A), was higher than the highest reading during drilling, which stood at 79.5 dB(A). At sites where both activities were monitored, cleaning the drills produced peak noise levels 12 to 15 decibels higher than drilling.

At Union Park in Khar West, drill cleaning generated noise levels of up to 91.6 dB(A), while the highest readings at Pali Hill, Turner Road and Hill Road in Bandra stood at 89.2 dB(A), 87.1 dB(A) and 86.1 dB(A), respectively.

The foundation also highlighted that drill-cleaning noise exceeded 85 dB(A) at every site where measurements were taken, potentially putting workers and nearby residents at risk of hearing damage.

In a letter to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Ashwini Bhide on Monday, activist Sumaira Abdulali of Awaaz Foundation called for builders to abandon the practice of cleaning drills by repeatedly striking them against metal shafts.

“During foundation excavation, the drill head is repeatedly banged against its metal shaft to dislodge rocks and dirt," Abdulali was quoted as saying by The Times of India. "This cleaning process causes the maximum noise. A quieter alternative needs to be found."

NGO Recommends Specialised Barriers

The foundation has also recommended installing specialised noise barriers at construction sites instead of conventional metal sheets, commonly known as patra. A trial barrier installed at a site in Pali Hill reportedly reduced noise levels by up to 12 decibels.

Read Also Bombay HC Directs BMC To Monitor Construction Sites Across Mumbai, Enforce Noise Pollution Norms

Abdulali has further urged the civic body to make noise monitoring compulsory at all major construction and redevelopment sites. She has also called for real-time noise readings to be displayed at construction sites and made publicly accessible through a dedicated website.

“Residents should not sacrifice their health for builders’ cost-saving measures," the activist was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times. "We should not suffer excruciating levels of construction noise that do not even come from the work, but from cleaning drills."