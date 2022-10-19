e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Clean chit for actor-businessman Sachiin Joshi in money laundering case

Sachiin Joshi's acquittal came after the court gave clean chit to Omkar group promoters Babulal Varma and Kamalkishore Gupta. Based on Apex Court's July-end ruling, if the offence based on which the money laundering case is registered, is closed, or the accused is discharged or acquitted in it, then proceedings under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) would not stand.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 09:07 AM IST
article-image
Sachiin Joshi | File photo
Following the discharge of Omkar Group promoters in a money laundering offence connected to Yes Bank on the basis of a Supreme Court judgment, their co-accused actor and businessmanSachiin Joshi has also got a discharge in the offence from a special court on Tuesday.

The apex court ruling of July-end had held that if the offence based on which the money laundering case is registered, is closed, or the accused discharged or acquitted in it, then proceedings under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) would not stand.

It is based on this ruling that promoters Babulal Varma and Kamalkishore Gupta of Omkar Group had got a clean chit. The cheating offence based on which the money laundering offence was registered had been closed and a magistrate court had accepted the closure report filed by the police in it.

After the duo had got clean chits in the case, through his advocate Subhash Jadhav, Joshi whose discharge application had been pending before the court since even before Varma and Gupta had approached it for relief, had added this ground of the SC ruling in his plea.

Special Judge MG Deshpande under the PMLA said in the order of Tuesday thatthere isno predicateoffence (due to closure of case) and, therefore, the moneylaundering case inabsence of predicate offence cannot continue.

