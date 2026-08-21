Mumbai: Civil Contractor Booked For Wrong-Side Driving Inside Coastal Road Tunnel

Police have booked a civil contractor for allegedly driving against traffic inside the Coastal Road tunnel and endangering other motorists | AI Generated Image (Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil)

Mumbai, August 20, 2026: Gamdevi police have registered a case against a 37-year-old man for allegedly driving a car in the wrong direction inside the Coastal Road tunnel and endangering the lives of other motorists. Police said the accused was also allegedly driving without a valid licence.

Incident Inside Coastal Road Tunnel

According to the police, the incident took place between 10.05 pm and 10.15 pm on August 19 on the northbound carriageway of the Coastal Road. The accused, identified as Datta Daji Zinjurde, a resident of Andheri, was allegedly driving in the wrong direction inside the tunnel.

When police personnel signalled him to stop, he allegedly ignored the instructions and fled in the same direction. Police said his reckless driving posed a serious risk to his own life as well as that of other road users.

The case was registered on August 20 at 3.17 pm based on a complaint filed by police constable Kalpesh Janardan Nagare, 37.

Car Owner Also Booked

Police have also booked the owner of the car, identified as Farooq Sheikh, for allegedly allowing Zinjurde to drive the vehicle despite knowing that he did not possess a valid driving licence.

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The accused has been booked under Sections 281, 125 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, including Sections 122, 177, 181 and 184.

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