Mumbai Civic Update: BMC Proposes ₹4.16-Crore Project To Replace Defunct Grant Road Skywalk Escalators

The BMC has proposed replacing the defunct escalators at the Grant Road Skywalk with new units and protective overhead sheds | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 29, 2026: After remaining defunct for nearly three years, the escalators at the Grant Road Skywalk near Nana Chowk are finally set to be replaced, with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) proposing a Rs 4.16 crore project to install new escalators and protective overhead sheds. The proposal has been placed before the Standing Committee for final approval on Thursday.

Escalators Defunct For Three Years

The two escalators—one on the Gamdevi side and the other at Nana Chowk—connect the skywalk to Grant Road railway station (West). Declared beyond repair, they have left thousands of daily commuters, especially senior citizens, schoolchildren, and persons with disabilities, struggling to access the busy skywalk.

The issue gained urgency after Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, during her visit to BMC's D Ward on May 20, inspected the site and directed officials to restore the facility at the earliest in response to repeated complaints from commuters and public representatives.

BMC Proposes Replacement Project

The project includes replacing the existing escalators, repairing damaged handrails, railings, and collapsible gates, and constructing new polycarbonate overhead sheds to protect the equipment from rain and sunlight.

The BMC has proposed awarding the contract to the lowest bidder, M/s Callisto Global Pvt Ltd, to install two new escalators measuring 8.7 metres and 5.7 metres in height.

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Maintenance Included

The contract also includes a one-year warranty and two years of comprehensive maintenance to ensure the escalators remain operational. The project aims to restore commuter convenience and prevent weather-related damage to the new escalators.

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