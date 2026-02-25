Mumbai Civic Pollution Crisis: Bombay HC Pushes BMC, State For Urgent Action At Kanjurmarg Dumping Ground

Bombay High Court directs swift remedial measures to curb pollution and foul odour at Mumbai’s Kanjurmarg dumping ground | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 24: “Little more inclination and more commitment” on the part of the State government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) are essential to resolve the long-standing pollution issues at the Kanjurmarg dumping ground, the Bombay High Court observed on Tuesday.

The court stressed the urgent need for a robust technical monitoring mechanism and directed immediate implementation of short-term remedial measures to curb odour and pollution emanating from the dumping ground site.

A bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Aarti Sathe underscored that large waste-processing facilities located within an urban environment require continuous expert supervision and technological intervention.

The court observed that the corporation must establish a dedicated and functional technical cell comprising domain experts to oversee execution of waste-management contracts and environmental safeguards throughout the year.

“It is only then that such issues can be effectively monitored without in any manner damaging fundamental rights of citizens who are affected by pollution generated from dumping grounds located close to residences,” the bench said.

Short-term measures to be implemented immediately

The court also permitted and directed the contractor handling the Kanjurmarg facility to implement, at the earliest, short-term measures recommended by the court-appointed expert committee and submit compliance reports to the monitoring panel.

The bench was hearing a batch of petitions, including a public interest litigation filed by environmental organisation Vanashakti and Kannamwar Co-operative Housing Society Association Ltd, raising concerns over persistent foul odour, emission of gases and health risks faced by residents living near the dumping ground.

Taking serious note of continuing complaints, the court remarked that Mumbai must transition towards modern and scientific waste management practices, noting that several global cities had already adopted advanced systems with landfill sites located away from dense habitation and supported by buffer zones and plantation belts.

“There has to be technological transition… Little more inclination and more commitment on part of BMC and government, we can be pioneers,” the bench observed.

Court may conduct impromptu site visit

The High Court indicated that judges may endeavour an impromptu visit to inspect the landfill to assess ground conditions. “We would also make an endeavour to impromptu visit the dumping site in question so as to examine the ground realities,” the court said.

Senior advocate Anil Sakhare, representing the BMC, informed the court that steps such as waste-to-energy processing and enzyme treatment at garbage collection points were being introduced to reduce decomposition and odour before waste reaches the landfill.

He also stated that specialised tarp covers imported from the United States were being procured to contain emissions and improve environmental control.

When the court queried further, Additional Government Pleader Jyoti Chavan explained that the enzyme to reduce the odour was already being used at the site. However, by the time the garbage reaches the site, it has already decomposed, emanating a foul smell. The enzyme would now be sprayed at the point of collection of garbage to minimise decomposition and smell, she said.

While acknowledging that systemic changes cannot occur overnight, the court emphasised the need for time-bound implementation of scientific solutions and better public communication mechanisms to address citizen grievances.

Also Watch:

Expressing hope that prompt action would significantly improve conditions, the bench said efforts should aim at transforming the Kanjurmarg facility into a modern and environmentally compliant waste-processing site. The matter has been kept for further hearing after two weeks.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/