Mumbai civic body releases rooftop mobile tower policy

Mumbai: The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in order to provide ease for granting speedy approvals, has released Roof Top Mobile Tower (RTMT) Policy for the installation of mobile towers on high rise buildings. According to the policy, which was cleared on October 13, the location of the RTMT installations and its accessories shall be remote with minimum 3 metre away from the landing of the staircase. If the terrace or part terrace is permitted for any other activity such as swimming pool, gym, society office the proposed installation shall be at least 3 metre from these permitted activities or habitable portion.

The RTMT installation and the electric power cables shall not be located in the front side including roadside of the building or from compulsory maximum open space at ground level from where the aerial ladder platform can be pitched for carrying out firefighting and rescue operations.

Further, one third of the total terrace area shall be kept free of any obstructions or encumbrance as the terrace has been considered as a refuge area. The self-certification from government approved fire agencies for compliance shall be submitted by the concerned before starting operation/utilisation of the RTMT installation.

The power cable of RTMT installations shall not run on the wall/parapet wall facing compulsory maximum open space and/or main road approach. The electric power cables shall not run through the staircase. The electric power wiring shall be copper core having fire resistance and low smoke hazard and it should be as per prevailing Indian electricity act and rules the certificate to that effect shall be obtained from the electrical inspector of the Public Work Department.

It will be mandatory to keep a safe distance in accordance with the load of the overhead high-tension electric cables if they are running around. Appropriate automatic spoke/heat detector shall be installed inside the cabin of the installation. The cabin shall be made of non-combustible material having one-hour fire resistance.

A maximum of two dry powder type fire extinguishing of 9 kg capacity each with BIS certificate mark shall be provided near the installation. More importantly, the fixed firefighting system of the building shall be kept in good working condition at all times.

As per the policy, in case of proposal of installation of new mobile towers, the company shall submit an undertaking to the BMC that they will comply with the provisions and submit the certification from the government approved licensed agency with the copy of the same to be forwarded to Chief Fire Officer.