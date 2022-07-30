Mumbai civic body issues guidelines for swine flu testing | Representative

Amidst the increased concern over the number of swine flu cases in the city, BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation has issued guidelines on checking the spread of virus around the city.

The civic body on Friday, issued protocols on collection of samples, treatment based on health conditions and the risks involved for an individual.

According to a report in Mid-day, the city's civic body has directed that swab samples for swine flu tests must be collected from patients with more than 100.4 degree fever, severe soar throat and a runny nose.

The report stated that the BMC has directed all civic-run and private hospitals, BMC dispensaries and private ones to follow the testing and treatment protocol.

The report quoted Dr Mangala Gomare, BMC’s executive health officer, as saying that not every patient with symptoms must undergo the test; doctors have to take a call after assessing the patient. She added the civic-run hospitals have enough stock of medicine and those testing positive will be admitted in Kasturba hospital for treatment.

What do the guidelines for Swine flu testing say?

Person having mild fever [body temperature lesser than 100.4 degree Fahrenheit], cough, throat irritation, body ache, diarrhoea and vomiting doesn't need to be tested for swine flu. There's no need to prescribe oseltamivir but the patient must stay in home isolation, the guidelines suggest.

Reportedly, senior citizens, pregnant women, children below the age of five and persons with co-morbidities are high-risk patients and must be evaluated, the guidelines add.

The protocol further says that anyone who has fever of more than 100.4 degree Fahrenheit, severe sore throat, runny nose--their swabs must be collected. The doctor in such cases can recommend oseltamivir and antibiotics if needed apart from advising home isolation.

Patients complaining of breathlessness, chest pain, hemoptysis, hypertension, bluish discolouration of nails, children showing drowsiness must be admitted and their swabs must be collected, read the guidelines.

The guideline made clear that oseltamivir should be used for only high-risk groups and people who need hospitalisation and remains the standard treatment.