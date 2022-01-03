Mumbai: City's COVID-19 tally rises by 8,082; 90 percent of cases asymptomatic

Mumbai recorded a steep rise in the daily coronavirus cases with 8,082 infections on Monday, taking the caseload in the metropolis to 8,07,602, the city civic body said in a bulletin.

BMC data showed the city had reported 809 cases on December 27, which meant the tally jumped by almost 10 times as on Monday.

The city reported 2 deaths during the day due to the infection, keeping the toll unchanged at 16,379, it said, adding that 90 per cent of the cases reported, or 7273, are asymptomatic.

Check the other numbers here:

1 Total Positive Patients 8082

2 Total Asymptomatic Patients 7273 / (90%)

3 No of patients hospitalized today 574

4 Total No of Patients on Oxygen 71

5 Total Beds occupied / Total of Available Beds 3735 / 30565

6 Percentage (%) of occupied beds out of Total Available Beds 12.2%

7 Total Number of Positive Patients Recovered and Discharged 622

8 Total Active Patients 37,274

9 Total Covid Deaths 2

10 Total Tests Done 49,283

11 Active Containment Zones (Slums & Chawls) 11

12 Active Sealed Building 318

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 07:33 PM IST