Mumbai: City witnesses no major fire mishap during Diwali

Mumbai: This Diwali turned out to be a rather safe one, as no major fire incident was reported due to bursting of fire crackers.

According to the data procured from an official of Mumbai fire brigade (MFB), when compared to preceding years, there was a marginal decline in the number of fire calls received due to bursting of crackers. Only one medium level (L-II) fire incident was reported at Reay Road in a ground-plus one commercial structure on Diwali.

The fire incidents data revealed that only 47 fire-related calls were received this year, whereas last year, the city had received reportedly 50 fire calls on Diwali.

Prabhat Rahangdale, chief fire officer of MFB stated that there is a famous idiom that awareness is the key to success; here too, it helped the city celebrate a safe Diwali. “We had put across the city banners appealing to the citizens to avoid bursting of firecrackers. Besides, we used social media and had also promoted a song on safe Diwali celebration.”

Rahangdale emphasised that people should always adhere to the precautionary measures to avoid major fire tragedies not just during the Diwali festival, but also throughout the year.

The authority in co-ordination with the corporation held a 15-day campaign before the beginning of the Diwali festivities.

Year: Fire incidents due to fire crackers

2016: 53 fire calls

2017: 25 fire calls

2018: 50 fire calls

2019: 47 fire calls