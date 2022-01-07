e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Sensex rises 400 points to touch 60,000 in early trade; Nifty gains over 100 pointsIndia reports 1,17,100 new COVID-19 cases, 302 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 3,007
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 12:46 PM IST

Mumbai: City to witness light rain and drizzle, minimum temperature to drop to 16 degree Celsius

FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

Mumbai: Mumbai city will witness light rainfall and drizzle along with cloudy sky on Saturday, according to forecast.

Two consecutive Western disturbance will result in UAC over Rajasthan which will attracts high moisture from Arabian Sea. As a result, temperature in Mumbai will drop gradually from January 8 to 12 with maximum temperature being 28-27°C and minimum temperature will drop to 17-16°C.

Pleasant weather will be witnessed till January 14.

Ambient temperature in Mumbai continued to rise till Wednesday and maximum and minimum temperatures remained above normal. Starting January 1, the day and night temperatures have recorded a spike.

According to the seven-day forecast of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is likely to witness a partly cloudy sky till January 11.

The mean minimum temperature for January is 17.3 degrees Celsius. The highest minimum temperature recorded in the last decade in the city was 23 degrees Celsius on January 11, last year.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Mumbai: Amid massive surge in COVID-19 cases, BEST and Western Railway employees testing positive at... Mumbai: Amid massive surge in COVID-19 cases, BEST and Western Railway employees testing positive at...
Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 12:46 PM IST
Advertisement