Mumbai: City to witness light rain and drizzle, minimum temperature to drop to 16 degree Celsius

Mumbai: Mumbai city will witness light rainfall and drizzle along with cloudy sky on Saturday, according to forecast.

Two consecutive Western disturbance will result in UAC over Rajasthan which will attracts high moisture from Arabian Sea. As a result, temperature in Mumbai will drop gradually from January 8 to 12 with maximum temperature being 28-27°C and minimum temperature will drop to 17-16°C.

Pleasant weather will be witnessed till January 14.

Ambient temperature in Mumbai continued to rise till Wednesday and maximum and minimum temperatures remained above normal. Starting January 1, the day and night temperatures have recorded a spike.

According to the seven-day forecast of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is likely to witness a partly cloudy sky till January 11.

The mean minimum temperature for January is 17.3 degrees Celsius. The highest minimum temperature recorded in the last decade in the city was 23 degrees Celsius on January 11, last year.



January 07, 2022