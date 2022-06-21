Mumbai to get two new public swimming pools at Malad and Dahisar

Swimming pool |

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has completed 80 per cent of the work on the swimming pools it is constructing at Malad and Dahisar, with the two likely to be commissioned in September 2022. The civic body currently has swimming pools at Shivaji Park (Dadar), Mulund, Chembur, Kandivali and the Shahaji Raje Sports Complex in Andheri. It had undertaken work on six new swimming pools in the city due to the growing demand and the ones at Malad and Dahisar are a part of this endeavour.

The civic body has set a target to have a swimming pool in each ward. As per the plan, new pools are being constructed at Worli Hill reservoir, Chacha Nehru Garden at Malad, Indira Gandhi Manoranjan Maidan (Andheri West), Kondivita (Andheri East), Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar in Govandi and Gyandhara Garden in Dahisar.

“Since the work of the Malad and Dahisar swimming pools will be completed in the next one month, these pools will be opened to the public after the monsoon in September. While the one in Andheri will be opened in March 2023, the work of the Vikhroli and Worli swimming pools will be completed by May 2023,” deputy municipal commissioner Kishor Gandhi said.