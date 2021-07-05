Mumbai: City, state record lowest single day Covid cases on Monday

The city reported its lowest single day Covid cases on Monday with 489 new infections being reported in the last 24 hours. With this, the total count is 7,25,167 cases. It is the lowest reported since February 18 when 461 cases were recorded in a single day. Meanwhile, 10 people succumbed to the virus on Monday, taking the death toll to 15,554.

Moreover, the doubling rate in the city has increased to 802 days, while the weekly growth rate remained constant at 0.08%. The recovery rate has also touched 96%, with 6,99,341 patients being discharged.





The state also witnessed the lowest single day count on Monday, with 6,740 new infections being reported in the last 24 hours. With this, the tally stands at 61,04,917 cases. The previous lowest case was reported on February 19 at 6,112. Meanwhile, 51 deaths were recorded on Monday, which is the lowest single day count since after March 22. The total death toll in the state is 1,23,136.

Experts said that the reason behind the stagnation in daily figures is due to over half a dozen districts still reporting large numbers of cases. “There are many reasons due to which cases are not coming down as districts like Palghar, Raigad, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg still have the highest number of cases. At the same time, we also need to ensure that the unlocking is mindful and that we maintain Covid-appropriate behaviour,” said Dr Pradip Awate, state surveillance officer.