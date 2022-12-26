Mumbai City soaks in Christmas festivities

Mumbai: The Sunday holiday mood had an added reason for Mumbaikars to party. Soaked in Christmas festivities, they were seen enjoying the festival taking strolls at prominent places wearing Santa caps, colours associated with Christmas or simply reindeer headgear. Many met family and friends and ensured that they enjoyed a meal at home or at a restaurant together.

“For us, the festival started at midnight when we went for the midnight mass. Today morning we met family, friends and also some old people who have no one of theirs to look forward to,” said Savio Joseph, a Catholic who spent the earlier half of his day meeting people and preferred to have lunch at home.

“We have chicken, junglee pulao and bhaat, which is a Goan delicacy made out of coconut that my mother makes,” said Mr Joseph. While he enjoyed Goan food, Gleason Barretto enjoyed East Indian delicacies. “At home the family had a meal with stuffed chicken, vindyal and moile that was followed by dessert and sweet items like cake and kulkula, shingolis, guava cheese and rose cookies,” said Mr Barretto from Old Kurla Gaonthan where many like him made efforts to keep the area lit up and festive-like with stars. Live carols singing and distribution of food to the needy were also taken up by them.

The day was not just enjoyed by Christians. Dr Monica Ambade and Dr Asmita Bhakare who were dressed in red tried to make the most of the festival. Medical students completing their studies in the city, they tried to get the perfect shot of theirs with the well-lit St Thomas Cathedral at Fort in the frame. “We are from Nagpur and would have loved to visit the Church. It looks beautiful and I admire the architecture. You feel like being involved when you see celebrations all around,” said Dr Monica who had come from Navi Mumbai.

Six-year-old Hriday Modi on the other hand had a more fulfilling and enjoyable Christmas. “Santa gave him a keyboard that plays music. It has really made him happy. He later offered chocolates to Santa. We are now going for dinner to make memories of the festivities,” said his mother Sonam Modi.