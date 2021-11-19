Mumbai: City sees 40-45% rise in allergy cases

Sharp fluctuations in day and night temperatures in the city have brought in their wake a spike in allergies, viral infections and respiratory ailments. The BMC’s health department said a rise of 40-45 per cent in allergy cases, including chest allergies, has been reported over the last fortnight. Medical experts have asked Mumbaikars to stay on guard against seasonal infections.

The outpatient departments (OPDs) of KEM, Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General, Dr RN Cooper Municipal General and BYL Nair hospitals have also reported nearly 30-35 per cent rise in viral infection cases. The director of civic-run hospitals, Dr Ramesh Bharmal said most patients are children and senior citizens.

Those prone to allergies are being advised against taking walks, as air pollutants pose a hazard. “An alarming rise in air pollution attacks the respiratory system. Moreover, higher levels of carbon monoxide directly affect the cardiovascular system and the entire respiratory tract, particularly among children,” added Dr Bharmal. Doctors are also advising pregnant women to be extra careful. Other patients are being warned to not take lightly symptoms like fever, cough, sore throat and body ache. An infectious diseases expert also warned patients against self-medication.

“We are getting at least ten patients with respiratory problems every day in our OPD. Not everyone requires hospitalisation, but in a situation where there is high fever, usually above 100 degrees, patients seek admission and require intravenous antibiotics,” said a doctor from KEM Hospital.

Doctors said during winter, pollutants come closer to the earth’s surface, which increases the pollution levels. Thus, people develop allergic reactions and suffer from runny nose and watery eyes.

General physicians said while immediate effects are cough, throat infection and pneumonia, in the long term the results could be disastrous as one could also develop lung cancer.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 02:16 AM IST