Mumbai: City reports 1,051 new corona cases, five deaths in past 24 hrs

After a marginal dip in the number of COVID-19 cases reported on Saturday, Mumbai yet again registered more than 1,000 cases on Sunday. The city reported 1,051 new coronavirus cases on Sunday. Maharashtra reported 8,293 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, a negligible drop from 8,623 cases that were reported on Saturday.

After reporting over 1,000 cases for the last couple of days, Mumbai's daily count dropped to 987 on Saturday. On Thursday and Friday, the count consistently remained above 1,000 with 1,145 and 1,035 cases.

With 1,051 new cases, the total number of positive cases in the city now stands at 3,25,915. While the total cumulative case count of the state has jumped to 21,55,070 of which 20,24,704 have already recovered and discharged.

Among other districts, on Sunday Pune recorded 790 new cases, Navi Mumbai 153, Thane 211, Amravati 632, Nagpur 796.

The number of active case in the state as of Sunday stood at 77,008 of which 9,715 active cases are from Mumbai alone. Whereas the state reported 62 deaths the highest deaths (13) reported in the Nasik division, followed by Akola division and Nagpur divisions with 12 deaths each respectively. Mumbai division (Mumbai and Satellite towns) reported 10 deaths with 5 deaths reported in Mumbai alone.

The recovery rate of the city has not changed and has remained 93 per cent since February 26. The total number of recoveries surged to 3,03,860 with 827 people recovered and discharged on Sunday. Meanwhile, the state as of Sunday has recorded a recovery rate of 93.45 per cent.

Despite the rapidly rising number of cases in the city Mumbai currently has 12 active containment zones and 133 buildings have been sealed, according to data released by the BMC.

The Centre on Sunday stated, six states -- Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat, contributed to 86.37 per cent of fresh Covid-19 cases in the country in the last 24 hours.

The overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai from February 21 to February 27 is 0.28 per cent. The doubling rate is 245 days as of February 28, 2021.