Mumbai: City records highest spike, sees over 6K fresh Covid cases

Mumbai witnessed more than 6,000 in a single day since the pandemic outbreak. The city has reported 6,123 cases on Saturday, increasing its overall count to 3,91,751. It is the highest number of single-day cases reported so far, the previous highest was 5,513 cases which was reported just a day before. Moreover, 12 Covid deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, increasing the total death toll to 11,641.

Meanwhile, there was a slight drop in the numbers of corona cases in Maharashtra on Saturday. The state reported 35,726 new cases in the last 24 hours, pushing its tally to 26,73,461 cases so far. The previous highest was 36,902 cases which were reported just a day before. Moreover, 166 covid-19 fatalities were reported in the state on Saturday, increasing the death toll to 54,073 till now.

Dr Rahul Pandit, head of intensive care in Fortis Hospital and also a member of the task force, said the state looked to be in a “bad shape”, but “with rising testing, more cases are bound to be detected”. He added that the second wave is nowhere near its peak. “The peak could arrive sometime in mid-April and cases will start declining thereafter till the next.”

Health experts said the spike in Covid cases was due to a lack of precautions among the general public. “There should be awareness amongst the citizens requesting them to take extra care despite having taken COVID vaccines as the antibodies develop 14 days-after getting vaccinated,” he said.