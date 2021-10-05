Mumbai: City records 27% drop in vaccination drive on Tuesday

The number of beneficiaries who were administered the vaccine on Tuesday dropped by 27.6 per cent. According to BMC data, 66,005 registered beneficiaries were vaccinated at 467 Covid vaccine centres in the last 24 hours as compared to 91,269 who got the jab a day before.

Of the total vaccinated, 41,301 were administered the vaccine at civic-run centres, followed by 20,712 at private centres and 3,992 at state-run centres. So far, 1.32 crore have been vaccinated in the city, of which 85.88 lakh have received their first dose, while 46.26 lakh have taken both the doses. Senior health officers said, we are one of the fastest and rapidly vaccinating countries. Moreover, in the next two months, the situation will change and it will be better in terms of vaccination.

“The government needs to speed up vaccination and strictly enforce Covid-appropriate behaviour in districts that are still witnessing a rise in cases,” he said.

The state immunisation officer Dr D N Patil said that it all depends on the doses received from the Centre. “We have the necessary infrastructure and planning in place. Our drive depends on the number of doses supplied by the Central government,” said Dr Patil.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 11:46 PM IST