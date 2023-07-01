Mumbai: City Motorists Rue Rides As Rains, Repairs Restrict Road Traffic

Guess who didn't get to experience the beautiful Mumbai monsoon and the chilled weather? Undoubtedly the motorists! Friday was yet another horrific day for them with traffic being disrupted apparently due to heavy rains, but actually due to pothole-filled roads, water logging and poor infrastructure.

In the last 24 hours, the city received an average rainfall of 33 mm that is moderate to heavy showers.

Open-shut game at Andheri subway

By 10:45 am, the Andheri subway was closed down for traffic movement due to water-logging issues, which resumed at 11:45 am. Since the rain continued for the rest of the day, the subway was shut down for the second time at 3:30 pm, then opened again at 4 pm, said the Mumbai Traffic Police. "It took around 3 hours, 20 minutes to reach Andheri east from the west. The distance was just 4.8 km. Thanks to the Andheri subway," a motorist tweeted.

While the subway was closed, the heavy traffic was temporarily diverted to Vile Parle bridge and Captain Gore Marg in SV Road. This diversion resulted in congestion at the Airport flyover in Vile Parle. Motorists complained about the waiting time being more than 90 minutes due to the diversion.

Potholes on JVLR hampered traffic movement

Traffic situation at Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road too was severe due to potholes in the roads. However, the main creator of traffic was at the Balasaheb Thackeray flyover, a crucial connector between Jogeshwari East and West. Also referred to as Jogeshwari east-west bridge by the locals, it had construction going on - during the peak hours of Friday where a huge crane was erected for work that blocked the traffic. The route connects at WEH and SV Road, which were equally affected due to the work.

Express highways were also slow

Meanwhile, traffic movement was sluggish on the Western Express Highway (WEH) too, with Andheri bearing the major load of it. According to traffic officials, traffic at Goregaon near NESCO impacted the movement at the south-bound towards Andheri. The MTP tweeted saying, "Due to potholes on the south-bound road of WEH at Bhajiwadi, Centaur bridge has been slowed down. Motorists are requested to use SV Road to commute towards South Mumbai." Traffic at Vile Parle was beyond control as there were several diversions made towards the Vile Parle flyover.

Traffic jams at various parts of city

The travelling time from Malad to Bandra was approximately three hours due to congestion in between the western suburbs. The other areas where traffic jams were reported were Andheri-Kurla road near JB Nagar, Ghatkopar Mankhurd Link Road flyover, Bandra East - from Kala Nagar towards Bandra-Kurla Complex, Eastern Express Highway - between Mulund to Kanjurmarg. A tree reportedly collapsed near Lake Castle Building at Hiranandani which further worsened the traffic situation that was created by the backlog traffic from EEH.