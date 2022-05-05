Mumbai: City doctor helps man from Yemen to walk again; patient had 99% blockages in both legs

At Masina Hospital in Byculla, a 69-year-old Yemeni with peripheral vascular disease (PVD) who had 99 per cent blockages in both legs underwent angioplasty and stenting. The procedure opened the blockages and restored blood flow, further preventing gangrene and amputation.

Anwar Mohammad Saaed, who was a chronic diabetic, was on medication for the last 14 years. His health worsened and he experienced difficulty walking more than 10 steps for two years which interfered with his daily routine.

A diagnosis in Yemen confirmed the blockages in the arteries in his leg. Eventually, he went to the US for treatment but due to an anaesthesia-related complication, the procedure was abandoned.

Dr Ashank Bansal, the consultant vascular surgeon said, “On arrival in the hospital’s emergency section, the patient was on crutches and was unable to walk even 10 steps. PVD causes blockages in the arteries of the legs and feet just like the arteries in the heart.” He said that this results in restricted blood flow to the legs because of the accumulation of plaque (fats and cholesterol) in the arteries.

“He was therefore at a greater risk of frequent infections, non-healing wounds progressing to gangrene, and amputation of both legs,” said Bansal, adding that he underwent bilateral lower limb angioplasty and stenting. Angioplasty is done to open the narrowed or blocked blood vessels that supply blood to your legs. A stent is a small, metal mesh tube that keeps the artery open. The patient was able to walk six hours after the procedure.

PVD is a commonly occurring condition that is underdiagnosed and undertreated. Diabetes, high blood pressure and cholesterol, obesity, kidney disease, tobacco usage, age, and a family history of heart problems are some of the risk factors that one needs to take into consideration.

“PVD is a long-term disease, but one can improve it by staying physically active, consuming fewer calories, de-stressing, taking good care of feet, managing diabetes, blood pressure, and cholesterol, and giving up tobacco products,” concluded Dr Bansal.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 08:24 PM IST