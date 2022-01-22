Mumbai: City crime sees an overall rise of 26% last year

The data released by the Mumbai Police states that there has been a rise of 26 percent in cases registered across the city under different crime heads like murder, robbery, chain snatching, house break-in among others. While the city recorded a rise in body offences, crimes against women and cyber crimes majorly with the figures being 4,262 and 2,883 for body offences and cyber crimes respectively.

A substantial rise was seen in murder cases, which rise from 148 to 162, robbery from 614 to 749, extortion from 204 to 280, thefts from 3,433 to 4,534 and motor vehicle thefts from 2,801 to 3,282.

The Mumbai Police spokesperson and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) S. Chaitanya said, "While we will have to closely examine the exact reason for the rise, it is notable that the pandemic began in March 2020 byt last year it was throughout. Moreover, during the lockdown, we have initiated rigorous action against lockdown violators considering public health in mind."

While explaining the reason for a rise in street crimes, a senior police official, who wished not to be named, said, "During the first leg of lockdown, street crimes had reduced as police patrolling was stringent amid increased cases and people not being vaccinated. After the restrictions were relaxed, not only the people stepped out of the house, but so did the criminals to fill up their pockets."

When asked DCP Chaitanya about the action taken against these criminals to crack a whip on their anti-social activities, he added, "We have rigorously taken preventive action against the habitual offenders and also taken good behaviour bonds from them amounting to lakhs of rupees."

