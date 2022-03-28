Mumbai: City crime branch arrest alleged weapons supplier from Aligarh

The city crime branch investigating the Dharavi firing case have arrested an alleged weapons supplier, taking the total number of accused arrested in the case to nine. The accused Faizzudin Jamaluddin Shaikh, 36 alias Aligarh Bilala was nabbed from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh where he was hiding from last over a month.

According to the police, Shaikh had played a role in supplying weapons since the murder on February 12, Shaikh had escaped to UP and remained elusive. The police tracked him down with the help of his old mobile number. He was brought to the city and produced before the court which granted him police custody. A total of three firearms, 22 live rounds were seized from the previously arrested accused.

The police have already invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the case and arrested the gang's mastermind Kalim Rauf Sayyad on whose instruction the murder took place.

The murder took place on February 12 when one Amir Khan from Dharavi was bumped off over supremacy in the area total of eight rounds were found at him of which five hit him, he later succumbed during treatment.

The investigation into the murder case revealed that the conspiracy to kill Amir was allegedly hatched on January 3, when the accused met Sayyad while he was being produced at the Thane court. One accused Parvez Balwar is still at large.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 08:44 PM IST