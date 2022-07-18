Mumbai police on Twitter comforts class 10 student anxious about results

e-Paper Get App

Gautam S. MengleUpdated: Monday, July 18, 2022, 07:47 AM IST
Mumbai Police | PTI

Mumbai: Even as Class 10 ICSE Board students across the country were waiting with bated breath for their results on Sunday, one of them, a Maharashtra resident, tweeted to the Mumbai Police seeking solace. In a touching and thoughtful gesture, the police responded to him with a message of support making his day.

"SUNDAY KO 5 BAJE KAUN RESULTS ANNOUNCE KARTA HAI (Who announces results at 5 pm on a Sunday!) " a stressed out Dhruv had tweeted on Saturday.

At around 2 pm on Sunday, Dhruv tagged both the Mumbai and the Maharashtra Police saying, "Today is my ICSE result and I am really scared."

Even Dhruv was surprised when, a couple of hours later, the Mumbai Police quoted his tweet and said, "Hey Dhruv, don't worry about your results. Exam is a journey. It is not just a final destination or an achievement. It's just like every other exam but make sure you are confident about your abilities. Best of Luck for ICSE Results!"

The hype generated by the Mumbai Police’s quote-tweet resulted in several other Twitter users sending messages of support and encouragement to Dhruv. Many of them told him to make sure he informed them about his results as soon as they were declared.

In a happy ending to an already heart-warming story, Dhruv learned at 5 p.m. that he had passed with a smashing 83%.

“I tweeted to the Mumbai Police because I had seen them comforting and motivating others on Twitter. After their response, I felt great not just because of what they said but also because others joined in, saying nice things to motivate me and it really made me happy,” Dhruv told the Free Press Journal, requesting that personal details like his full name and place of residence not be revealed.

