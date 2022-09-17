Mumbai: City-based non-profit organisation plans 'daan utsav' to bring out spirit of kindness

Members of Project Mumbai at an earlier campaign | Twitter

Mumbaikars can look forward to doing their bit of kindness by giving something. As part of the Daan Utsav, Project Mumbai, a non-profit has come up with an initiative called Mumbai Gives to make the city "kindness capital of India".

Started by prominent citizens, Daan Utsav looks to celebrate the festival of giving. It is celebrated for a week starting on Gandhi Jayanti, October 2 until October 8.

"People in Mumbai go out of their way to help others. They may go an extra mile so you reach your destination and ensure you are safe," said Shishir Joshi, chief executive officer and co-founder of Project Mumbai.

The NPO is organising a plastic collection drive along with e-waste collection campaign. They also have urged the people to come forth and donate books, toys, clothing and extend their support by giving financial assistance. They also want to promote practice of organ donation.

The date and time for the locations to give and register to be part of activities can be found here.

Speaking further, Joshi said, "We are in talks with BMC to create public libraries in municipal gardens with Gazebo. And we are also planning to have a free training session with the Fire department so people are equipped to handle if fire breaks out until firefighters arrive. We want people to give their time more than financial aid."

Joshi said they are also organising mind check ups and a Barter Festival at Thakur Village that looks to barter skills and resources through 'Barter Bazaar'.

The organisation has also planned to make the children understand importance of donation through comics like Amar Chitra Katha books, said Joshi.