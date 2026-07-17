Mumbai Citizens To Protest Against Conversion Of Historic Neville D'Souza Football Ground Into Convention Centre |

Mumbai: Citizens, football enthusiasts and environmental campaigners will stage a protest on Sunday against the proposed redevelopment of the historic Neville D'Souza Football Ground at Bandra Reclamation, objecting to plans to replace the sports facility with a convention and exhibition centre.

Online Support Surges

Meanwhile, three online petitions on Change.org calling on the government to save the playground have received over 47,000 signatures in support.

The demonstration will be held at the football ground, opposite Rangsharda Hotel, at 11 am on July 19 under the banner, "Mumbai needs playgrounds, not convention centres." Organisers have appealed to residents, families and local footballers to participate in large numbers.

BMC Proposal Sparks Outrage

The protest comes amid mounting opposition to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's proposal to change the reservation of the 8,450-sq m ground under the Development Plan (DP) 2034. Campaigners argue that the move would deprive Mumbai of yet another vital open space in a city already facing an acute shortage of playgrounds and recreational areas.

An online petition on Change.org, launched by social activist Furkan Shaikh in support of preserving the ground, had attracted more than 37,000 signatures by Friday evening, with organisers claiming support continues to grow rapidly. More than 10,000 people have signed two other petitions on the platform.

Core Argument Against Redevelopment

The campaigners contend that while convention centres can be built at alternative locations, sports grounds, once lost to development, cannot be replaced. They also warned that changing the reservation of a public playground would set a dangerous precedent for the future of Mumbai's open spaces.

The campaign has put forward five key demands: withdrawal of the proposal to convert the football ground, retention of its sports reservation, upgradation of the sports facilities at the venue, identification of an alternative site for the convention centre, and protection of all playgrounds and open spaces from commercial redevelopment.

A campaign spokesperson said every signature and every voice mattered in safeguarding the city's sporting infrastructure. "We must protect our open spaces and save the game for the youth of Mumbai. Every single playground must be protected from commercial development," the spokesperson said.

Organisers said Sunday's rally is intended to demonstrate the scale of public opposition to the proposed redevelopment and reinforce calls to preserve one of Bandra's most prominent sporting venues.

Your voice matters. If you have a community story, issue, or inspiring local experience to share, send it to community@fpj.co.in and be a part of the conversation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/