Mumbai: Citizens’ group marks up plan to use missing roads to counter jams

The solution to traffic congestion in the city is to redirect vehicular movement to roads that lie undeveloped and unnoticed. Citizens’ movement Mumbai March has organised a road march on March 6, to highlight the plight of the city’s poor road infrastructure.

The group, which has already started a dialogue on undeveloped roads, has now intensified its movement to attract the local government to expedite its efforts for resolving the issue. Mumbai March has also been pointing out missing patches and road links around Western Express Highway, the New Link Road and SV Road.

The group has alleged that despite being marked in the Development Plan (DP) 1967, 1991 and 2014, more than 85 per cent of the roads are blocked due to a lack of coordination and consensus between different government agencies such as the forest department, the Food Corporation of India, Defence forces, the airport authorities, besides private parties, slums and encroachments.

Activist Gopal Jhaveri of Mumbai March said, “I read an article stating that Mumbai is amongst the 10 most congested cities in the world. Its traffic condition has worsened in the last 20 years and as a result, citizens are suffering physically, mentally, emotionally and economically.”

Team Mumbai March has already built a 3D model of roads and connectivity for areas between Bandra and Dahisar based on the city’s actual Development Plan to understand the causes behind blockages. Jhaveri said, “Potholes are not the only reason behind traffic congestion. Encroachment on roads and not developing the existing roads in the city are also the reasons.”

Due to the pandemic situation, the group couldn’t implement the campaign strongly last year, Jhaveri said, adding that they are once again ready for it and have planned the march to gain support from the people.“We will submit study reports and suggestions to the local body and show them how traffic congestion can be solved. If the authorities listen to our suggestions and work accordingly, then we welcome them; otherwise, we have no option but to go to the High Court,” said Jhaveri.

A few years ago, Mumbai March had conducted a campaign to clean the city’s rivers such as Poisar, Dahisar and Mithi. When the authorities didn’t cooperate, the group moved to the High Court and made authorities clean those rivers.

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 06:00 AM IST