Mumbai Citizens' Forum Flags Lack Of Children's Facilities At Renovated Kalina Municipal Garden

MCF has sought a joint inspection of the renovated Kalina municipal garden over concerns about missing children's play and fitness facilities | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 16: Mumbai Citizens' Forum (MCF) has raised concern regarding the newly-renovated municipal garden at CST Road junction opposite Mumbai University's Kalina campus.

Concerns Over Renovated Garden

In a letter addressed to municipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide, the MCF's zonal head advocate Charles D'sa said the garden was given to a private organisation for renovation.

However, children's play equipment such as swings, slides, see-saws have not been provided. The garden now appears to be more of a walking area for senior citizens.

“A municipal garden is a public amenity meant for all sections of society, including children, senior citizens and families. The needs of children cannot be ignored merely on the basis of an assumption that fewer children visit the garden," he added.

The garden also lacks gymnasium equipment.

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Design Concerns Raised

“The garden appears to have been developed mainly as a landscaped walking area, which may defeat the very purpose of a neighbourhood municipal garden," D'Sa observed. Also, the compound wall has been raised, reducing visibility of the garden from outside.

The MCF has demanded a joint inspection of the garden by officials of H/east ward office and citizens.

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