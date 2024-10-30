Mumbai: Chunabhatti Police Register Case Against Man For Stalking & Harassing 35-Year-Old Married Woman In Chembur By Posing As Police Officer

Representative Image

Mumbai: A case has emerged where a man falsely posing as a police officer was following a 35-year-old married woman from Bhandup in Chembur. Based on her complaint, a case has been registered against Mayur Dewale and two others, and Chunabhatti police are conducting further investigations.

About The Case

Police Said, The married woman, a resident of Bhandup, works at a hospital in Chembur. The accused, Dewale, who lives in Sewri, and the woman were classmates until the 10th grade and became friends back then. A few years ago, they reconnected, and Dewale began pressuring her to meet, pretending to be a police officer.

Dewale allegedly started following her to her workplace and harassing her by calling the hospital. The woman confided in a retired police relative about the harassment. When the retired officer questioned Dewale, he responded rudely and even sent a photo of an IPS officer. As Dewale's harassment intensified, the woman eventually approached Chunabhatti police and filed a complaint.