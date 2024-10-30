 Mumbai: Chunabhatti Police Register Case Against Man For Stalking & Harassing 35-Year-Old Married Woman In Chembur By Posing As Police Officer
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Chunabhatti Police Register Case Against Man For Stalking & Harassing 35-Year-Old Married Woman In Chembur By Posing As Police Officer

Mumbai: Chunabhatti Police Register Case Against Man For Stalking & Harassing 35-Year-Old Married Woman In Chembur By Posing As Police Officer

Police Said, The married woman, a resident of Bhandup, works at a hospital in Chembur. The accused, Dewale, who lives in Sewri, and the woman were classmates until the 10th grade and became friends back then. A few years ago, they reconnected, and Dewale began pressuring her to meet, pretending to be a police officer.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 11:27 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Mumbai: A case has emerged where a man falsely posing as a police officer was following a 35-year-old married woman from Bhandup in Chembur. Based on her complaint, a case has been registered against Mayur Dewale and two others, and Chunabhatti police are conducting further investigations.

About The Case

Police Said, The married woman, a resident of Bhandup, works at a hospital in Chembur. The accused, Dewale, who lives in Sewri, and the woman were classmates until the 10th grade and became friends back then. A few years ago, they reconnected, and Dewale began pressuring her to meet, pretending to be a police officer.

Read Also
FPJ Exclusive: Passenger accuses Mumbai Customs officers of harrasment, making derogatory comments...
article-image

Dewale allegedly started following her to her workplace and harassing her by calling the hospital. The woman confided in a retired police relative about the harassment. When the retired officer questioned Dewale, he responded rudely and even sent a photo of an IPS officer. As Dewale's harassment intensified, the woman eventually approached Chunabhatti police and filed a complaint.

FPJ Shorts
Force Motors Shares Rocket By 20% After Q2 Results
Force Motors Shares Rocket By 20% After Q2 Results
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Former Umarkhed MLA Vijay Khadse Goes Independent, Accuses Nana Patole Of Ticket Mismanagement
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Former Umarkhed MLA Vijay Khadse Goes Independent, Accuses Nana Patole Of Ticket Mismanagement
Pitch Scanning! New Zealand Team Captured Checking Wankhede Surface Ahead of IND vs NZ 3rd Test; See Pic
Pitch Scanning! New Zealand Team Captured Checking Wankhede Surface Ahead of IND vs NZ 3rd Test; See Pic
West Bengal Doctor Rapes Female Patient After Injecting Her With Tranquillizing Serum; Accused Arrested
West Bengal Doctor Rapes Female Patient After Injecting Her With Tranquillizing Serum; Accused Arrested

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Former Umarkhed MLA Vijay Khadse Goes Independent, Accuses Nana...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Former Umarkhed MLA Vijay Khadse Goes Independent, Accuses Nana...

Navi Mumbai's Anti-Terrorism Squad Unit Arrests 3 Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants Staying In Taloja

Navi Mumbai's Anti-Terrorism Squad Unit Arrests 3 Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants Staying In Taloja

Mumbai: Sahar Police Arrest Man For Forging IndiGo Airlines Boarding Pass To See Off Mother Flying...

Mumbai: Sahar Police Arrest Man For Forging IndiGo Airlines Boarding Pass To See Off Mother Flying...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: BJP MP Narayan Rane Fields Both Sons From Konkan, Will Rane Family...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: BJP MP Narayan Rane Fields Both Sons From Konkan, Will Rane Family...

Mumbai: Chunabhatti Police Register Case Against Man For Stalking & Harassing 35-Year-Old Married...

Mumbai: Chunabhatti Police Register Case Against Man For Stalking & Harassing 35-Year-Old Married...