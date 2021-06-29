Mumbai: Children of COVID-19 victims to get full UG and PG fees waiver

The entire fee will be waived off till the completion of undergraduate (UG) or postgraduate (PG) education of students whose parents have died due to the Covid-19 outbreak, announced Uday Samant, higher and technical education minister of Maharashtra on Tuesday. This decision aims to provide relief to students, reduce financial burden and support their higher education amidst Covid-19 crisis.

Following a meeting with Vice-Chancellors (VCs) of non-agricultural universities of Maharashtra, Samant announced provisions for relaxations and reduction in fees for higher education for the new academic year 2021-22. Also, student unions had requested relaxation in fees considering the economic crisis due to Covid-19 and shift to online mode of education.

Samant said, "Students whose mother or father or parents have died due to Covid-19 will be provided a full fee waiver till the completion of their undergraduate or postgraduate education."

Samant further said, "For students in aided colleges and universities, the charges for matters such as gymkhana fees, various activity fees, college magazine fees, computer charges, sports funds, medical aid funds and youth festivals which were not incurred in any way in the last year will be fully waived."

As colleges and universities have spent on maintenance of laboratory, library and purchase of e-content in the library, 50 per cent discount will be given in this regard. Dormitory charges will be waived as students have not utilised the dormitories.

Samant said, "For students in unaided and permanently unaided colleges, tuition fees and development funds will not be discounted but other fees including gymkhana fees, various activity fees, college magazine fees, computer fees, sports funds, medical aid funds and youth festival charges will be fully waived. Also, 50 percent discount will be given in laboratory and library fees."

The admission process for diploma (Polytechnic) courses after completion of Class 10 for the academic year 2021-22 is starting from June 30, 2021. Students can visit http://www.dtemaharashtra.gov.in/index.html for detailed schedule, details of admission process, important instructions and application form.

