Mumbai: Cheque Distribution For Rent To Eligible Slum Dwellers Of Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar, Kamaraj Nagar Begins In Presence Of CM Eknath Shinde

Mumbai, September 3: In a significant move towards enhancing the living conditions of Mumbai's underprivileged communities, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), in partnership with the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), has initiated the distribution of cheques for rent to eligible slum dwellers of Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar, Kamaraj Nagar, and Nalanda Nagar. This vital step in the redevelopment project was inaugurated by Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, in the presence of Atul Save, Housing Minister, Deepak Kesarkar, Guardian Minister Mumbai City, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Guardian Minister Mumbai Suburb.

The cheque distribution for rent is a critical component of this redevelopment initiative, aimed at providing financial relief to residents during the transition period. This proactive measure ensures that slum dwellers are supported throughout the redevelopment process, further underscoring the government's dedication to enhancing the quality of life for its citizens.

Rent Compensation Details

Slum dwellers with residential units will receive a compensation of ₹15,000 per month. For those with commercial spaces, the rental compensation varies based on the location of the property, with monthly payments of ₹25,000, ₹30,000, or ₹35,000, respectively.

MMRDA has appointed a firm to prepare the layout of the scheme, secure building permissions, and obtain the necessary No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for its implementation. Once these approvals are in place, MMRDA will appoint a contractor to begin construction of the rehabilitation buildings, with an estimated project completion timeline of 48 months. Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar is one of Mumbai's oldest slums, housing thousands of families who have resided there for decades.

Comprehensive Housing and Commercial Development Project

Under this project, eligible residents will receive a free 300 square feet carpet area home, featuring a bedroom, kitchen, and hall within meticulously designed and aesthetically pleasing buildings. These homes will include high-quality flooring with 800 x 800 mm vitrified tiles in all rooms and 300 mm x 600 mm antiskid ceramic tiles in the kitchen. The kitchen will also include a granite platform with a sink.

The bathrooms will have 300 mm x 600 mm colored glazed ceramic tiles on the walls up to lintel height, and 600 mm x 600 mm antiskid ceramic tiles for the flooring. Windows will be fitted with anodized sections, while the main entrance and bedroom doors will have wooden frames, with marble frames used for the toilets.

The ground floor lobby will have marble flooring, and all upper lobbies will have kota flooring. The buildings will be equipped with adequate passenger and stretcher lifts, and separate services such as Water Treatment Plants (WTP), Sewage Treatment Plants (STP), and Organic Waste Converters (OWC) will be provided for the rehab cluster. Provisions for solar panels and rainwater harvesting will be made, and the rehab structures will be earthquake-resistant.

These homes will be built with state-of-the-art earthquake-resistant technology and will offer ample sunlight, ventilation, and parking. The buildings will also include modern amenities such as a play school, gym, and library. Additionally, those with shops will be provided with commercial units, ensuring that local businesses thrive.

The project goes beyond residential development by creating a business center, which will generate employment and self-employment opportunities for the local community and empower women.

This project is not just about providing new housing; it also focuses on the comprehensive upliftment of the entire neighborhood. The proposed plan includes developing a Business District Center along the Eastern Freeway, prioritizing women's empowerment, and elevating the standard of living for all residents.

The new development will feature secure, well-planned housing alongside amenities such as gardens, playgrounds, anganwadis, health centers, community halls, temples, gyms, schools, youth centers, libraries, and society offices.

Currently, MMRDA is engaged in various ambitious projects across the city, contributing significantly to the development of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Through projects like the Mumbai Metro, Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, and the Eastern Freeway, MMRDA has played a crucial role in improving the city's infrastructure and enhancing the quality of life for its residents.

On this occasion, Honorable Chief Minister Mr. Eknath Shinde said,The Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar and Kamaraj Nagar Slum Redevelopment Project will be a historic milestone in Mumbai's development.

Various projects like infrastructure development, metro, roads, flyovers, beautification, etc., are already being implemented for the growth of Mumbai. Moreover, if we want to fulfill the dream of making Mumbai an international-standard city, it is essential to make Mumbai slum-free.

Through this redevelopment, eligible slum dwellers will be provided with high-quality 1BHK homes. Today, checks have been distributed to them, and we will strive to hand over the keys to their rightful homes as soon as possible.

Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS, Metropolitan Commissioner of MMRDA, said, The cheque distribution for rent to the slum dwellers of Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar and Kamaraj Nagar marks the beginning of a transformative journey for thousands of families.

This initiative, in partnership with the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), aims to improve the standard of living for the slum residents and contribute to the overall development of the neighborhood. The successful execution of this project will serve as a model for future initiatives, showcasing MMRDA's unwavering commitment to the sustainable development of Mumbai.